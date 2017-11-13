Army Boss Chiwenga’s Statement Mistaken for Mnangagwa Ouster

Staff Reporter| Below is a part transcript of the Gen. Constantine Chiwenga video recorded public address that citizens mistook for the Emmerson Mnangagwa ouster period. The video clip circulated at the weekend with many supposing that it is recent and was filmed this month. Chiwenga in the clip below is heard appearing to support the removal of Emmerson Mnangagwa and as if he is condemning the former Vice President’s press statement in which the latter threatens to return to return to Zimbabwe and remove Mugabe in a few weeks’ time:

Said Chiwenga: The history of this country can-not and never be re written, it was only done by colonialists in the Berlin Treaty, who by act of conquest declared that they had brought civilisation and religion into Africa including Zimbabwe as though we did not have our own religions and civilisation. The African proverb which says “hakuna zuva rinobuda rimwe risati ranyura,” holds true, because no nation can ever have two leaders at any one time therefore the ZDF will never accept any unconstitutional change of government and we stand firm an unequivocal by the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander In Chief Of The Defense Forces His Excellency Cde RG Mugabe who was duly and democratically elected by the people of Zimbabwe in 2013. Among other issues, national interest are generally the country’s goals and ambitions whether economic or cultural, military or cultural. Naitonal Security in its broad sense is a combination of both the traditional physical security of the physical state… and human security.

ZimEye however reveals that the clip is from a function in August 2016.