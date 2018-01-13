ARMY BREAKING NEWS – Jonathan Moyo Offloads CCTV Of Coup, Claims There Was A Bloody Attack

8

Posted by ZimEye on Saturday, January 13, 2018

 

VIDEO LOADING – refresh to watch

By Staff Reporter| Professor Jonathan Moyo has just released (a part) CCTV footage of the night of the coup when they were raided at former Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere’s house.

Writing in on Saturday and appearing to support his BBC interview, Prof Moyo said, “the Harare Junta has lied to Zimbabweans, Sadc, AU & UN that there was no coup on 15/11/17. There was a bloody coup with killings, widespread torture, illegal arrests & detentions. Here’s CCTV clip 👇🏿 of start of Army attack on SK, me & our families at @Hon_Kasukuwere’s home! ”

ZimEye is doing a review of the CCTV footage at 2.30pm (UK time) Saturday.

Posted by ZimEye on Saturday, January 13, 2018

  • CALEB MOYO

    New name , Professor confused, jonathan [jc] Moyo .

  • Cde Chaurura

    I do not see how this Video Supports Musorobhangus Claims.

  • Akitondo

    Like it or not – the learned professor is determined. You aint see nothing yet. The Lacoste administration, the coup de tat government will be nagged to the bone by this Musorobanga professor. Am sure Jonso left the country with a lot of incriminating evidence against dimwits perpetrators of the illegal regime. The days, weeks,months and years to come will be more interesting than the days of Dr Stop it, Dr Fugu, Dr Amai, Dr Gucci Grace and lastly Dr Marujata.

  • simbarashe

    where is the blood. sir. stupid rapid dog Jona headless professor. Duzvi rehuku.

  • caleb2011

    I have always said that ED is not intelligent. Is it the sort of propaganda video that they are relying on to prove that there was a bloodless coup? Jonathan Moyo is not all that stupid to that extent.

  • Jonso

    usaite hasha iwe, hasha dzinoreva kugumirwa nekufunga

  • shepard

    fuck off j moyo you are a useless being

  • shepard

    get the hell out of us JMoyo ,you so uselees and stupid go and die