ARMY BREAKING NEWS – Jonathan Moyo Offloads CCTV Of Coup, Claims There Was A Bloody Attack

PROF MOYO RELEASES CCTV OF COUP, CLAIMS IT WAS BLOODY PROF MOYO RELEASES CCTV OF COUP, CLAIMS IT WAS BLOODY Posted by ZimEye on Saturday, January 13, 2018

By Staff Reporter| Professor Jonathan Moyo has just released (a part) CCTV footage of the night of the coup when they were raided at former Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere’s house.

Writing in on Saturday and appearing to support his BBC interview, Prof Moyo said, “the Harare Junta has lied to Zimbabweans, Sadc, AU & UN that there was no coup on 15/11/17. There was a bloody coup with killings, widespread torture, illegal arrests & detentions. Here’s CCTV clip 👇🏿 of start of Army attack on SK, me & our families at @Hon_Kasukuwere’s home! ”

ZimEye is doing a review of the CCTV footage at 2.30pm (UK time) Saturday.

