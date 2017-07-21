Army, CIO Bosses Slapped By Magistrate Over Rhino Poaching

Poaching Syndicate Exposed In Court

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo| The police have to investigate senior army and Central Intelligence Organisation officials behind poaching scams, a local magistrate has said.

Masvingo Provincial Magistrate, Langton Ndokera, challenged the police to be brave enough to probe government officials, senior army and intelligence officials involved in rhino poaching syndicates.

Ndokera made the remarks during the trial of one Tavengwa Machona. He said Machona and his accomplices were dropped at a conservancy in Chiredzi by a senior intelligence officer, Munashe Mugwira.

The magistrate stated that the poachers used a vehicle from the President’s Office to carry out their operations.

Ndokera also queried why Machona was treated at a military hospital after being shot at the conservancy.

“There is need for thorough investigations in this case because one accused persons mentioned is a CIO official. The person who treated Machona after being shot at the conservancy is an officer from the Presidential Guard Batallion in Harare. This indicates top government officials are involved in poaching syndicates. The police must be brave enough to probe the bigwigs in government and the army.

Ndokera expressed disappointment at the fact that the police failed to investigate the fingered army and CIO bosses.

“You did not gather enough evidence after hearing about the involvement of army and CIO officers,” he said.

Ndokera convicted and sentenced Machona to 9 years in prison. He however could not convict Mugwira, the CIO officer.

The police are deeply reluctant to investigate senior army and CIO officers said to be behind poaching syndicates. – ZimEye