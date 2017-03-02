“Army & CIO Support Morgan Tsvangirai” | BREAKING NEWS

The Zimbabwe National army and the intelligence agency, CIO, support Morgan Tsvangirai, the man’s party has claimed.

Speaking in a live stream conducted by ThisFlag lawyer, Fadzai Mahere on Thursday evening, MDC spokesman, Mr. Obert Gutu said Robert Mugabe’s file and rank of securocrats are behind Tsvangirai.

He said he receives private phone calls from many of the big security bosses.

He made these comments when quizzed on what steps he has taken to ensure Tsvangirai is not resisted by Mugabe’s security bosses:

Said Gutu, "We have gone out of our way to compare our notes …the majority of them (bosses) are so willing…sometimes I get phonecalls…coming from top securocrats…at the end of the day we will not have a problem of securocrats.


