Army, CIO Troubled, Summon Mwonzora, NERA | BREAKING NEWS

Staff Reporter| The security forces have summoned the Nation Electoral Reform Agenda to a meeting this morning.

The troubled JOC – Joint Operations Command have pulled NERA leaders who include MDC Secretary General, Douglas Mwonzora into a meeting in Harare.

Mwonzora reveals that “the Nera report back rally is proceeding on the 5th of April at the Africa Unity Square. The purpose of the meeting is to advise our people on the response of ZEC to our demonstration. It is also to advise our people on the strategic decision made by the political leadership yesterday.

“As a result we have been summoned to appear before JOC this morning at 10 am to discuss the rally. We have nothing to fear but fear itself. We will not back down on our demand for the government to reverse its decision to take over the BVR kits procurement process. We are demanding the disbanding of ZEC. Therefore we intend to tell JOC that we will never beg for our rights. Comrades this is the time to unite. Together we will win. Victory is Certain.”