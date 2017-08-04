ARMY CLASH : Charamba Blocks Journos, Quits Act

By Staff Reporter | National police spokesperson Charity Charamba who at first had barred private media journos from attending a briefing on the recent army and police clashes had to change act and allow them in.

Charamba had barred the private media from attending her press conference where she was speaking on the brutal attacks cops received at the hands of members of the Zimbabwe National Army in Harare on Tuesday.

Charamba on Friday called for the press briefing at the Police headquaters in Harare which lasted for 30 seconds and had blocked over 10 private media journalists from attending.

She was later forced to address the disgruntled journalists after they had threatened to bulldoze into her office where she had allowed a few state media reporters in.

Charamba then proceeded to militantly read her short statement and refused to take questions.