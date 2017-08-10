Army General Threatens To Unleash Violence In 2018, Says Mugabe Will Rule Until Death

Terrence Mawawa, Zaka | A senior Zimbabwe National Army Officer has vowed soldiers will unleash violence if President Robert Mugabe loses the 2018 elections.

Zimbabwe National Army Chief of Staff(Administration), Major General Douglas Nyikayaramba said the 93-year- old leader would die in office.

Nyikayaramba virtually turned a computer laboratory official opening ceremony at Mutonhori High School in Zaka into a Zanu PF political rally.The event was held last Friday.

Nyikayaramba said soldiers were prepared to crush those who want to topple Mugabe from power.

“Those who think they can change the government are hallucinating.We have the keys to the armoury and we are saying President Mugabe will rule forever,” said Nyikayaramba.

He added: “In countries like Cuba and China revolutionary leaders retired on their own will while others died in office. That is what will happen in Zimbabwe.Mugabe liberated this country from colonial rule so we must reward him for that.”

Nyikayaramba said the army would use guns to defend Mugabe’s grip on power.

“Yes we have the guns and we are ready to protect the President.So we are simply saying President Mugabe will remain in power because we fully support him,” said Nyikayaramba.

He also said Mugabe was irreplaceable indicating nobody in the ruling party had the capacity to replace Mugabe.

Zanu PF bigwigs among them the First Lady, Grace Mugabe, Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi are angling themselves to succeed Mugabe.