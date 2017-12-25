Army Generals Secrets Shocking Names As Mugabe Selected Them

As we get to the end of the year below are some reflections to some shocking psycho technics by the former Mugabe regime which crumbled last month. These are seen in the way it used to create fear fences by appointing to senior military posts generals with terror infusing names. Below are some of them:

Shiri (A Bird as in literal flying – Head of the Airforce)

Chiwenga (Deep Hatred – Head of the Defence Forces)

Chihuri (Locker – meaning literally I will pick you all up!- Head of the Police)

Zimhondi (Scary Murderer/Killer- used to scare all offenders within and without the prison walls)