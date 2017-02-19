Army Helicopters Sent to Tsholotsho as Floods Hit Homes | BREAKING NEWS

LIVE-BLAST: VIDEO LOADING (refresh page)

ARMY HELICOPTERS DISPATCHED TO TSHOLOTSHO | FLOODS CRISIS

Simba Chikanza| Army helicopters have been dispatched into Tsholotsho after the region became flooded since yesterday afternoon.

Scores of residents were left stranded after they were Tsholotsho was flooded and we hereby release disturbing images showing their plight.

Yesterday parents of more than 600 students at St James High school in Nyamandlovu were stranded after Khami river was flooded. STORY CONTINUES BELOW PICTURES…

They were on way to AGM and school visit.

Locals told ZimEye army choppers hovered over the area assisting people.

The local MP, Professor Jonathan Moyo confirmed to ZimEye local rescue units are currently attending to the matter. “The Mat North & Tsholotsho Civic Protection Units in coordination with the National CPU are currently seized with the emergency situation in Ward 6 in Tsholotsho to provide the needful to affected households,” he said in response to inquiries. Refresh this page on ZimEye.com for more updates on the crisis.