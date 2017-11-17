Army Ignores Lumumba, Supports Matemadanda, Mutsvangwa Rally

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) has issued a statement in support of only the war veterans’ civilian march to the Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfields tomorrow, a development that comes after the war veterans had warned against the Acie Lumumba coordinated march to Robert Mugabe’s private house.

The ZDF said it is informing the nation on the new developments taking place regarding its operation and environmental issues linked to the war veterans program.

Earlier on war veterans had warned people against supporting Lumumba claiming that he is a G40 agent who could both get people killed and also reverse the legal and military gains covered by the army against Mugabe so far in what could eventially see this operation being internationally labeled a bloody coup.

In its latest statement published in the state media, the ZDF says resonating with one of its operational thrust relating to freedom of expression and movement, they have been approached by several private volunteer organisations seeking to freely move and express their desires and one of such being a solidarity march planned for Harare grounds in Highfield tomorrow.

The ZDF is therefore advising the nation that for as long as the planned march remains orderly, peaceful and in tandem with the fundamental bill of rights and within the confines of the country’s constitution and without hate speech and incitement to cause violence, it fully supports the march.

The ZDF is also encouraging the march participants to be disciplined and to return to their respective provinces with dignity after the march processions and moreover people have been warned against looting.

Consistent with the ongoing operation, the ZDF wishes to advise the nation that steady progress is being made and that there has been no variation at all from their original objectives.

Contrary to certain media reports which the ZDF believes are being generated by some of the culprits who have been apprehended, the nation is being advised that the operation remains solid and at the same time Zimbabweans are being requested to be patient.

Meanwhile, the ZDF has commended the business community who have responded overwhelmingly to the call to normalise socio-economic effects to the population of Zimbabwe by adopting realistic prices.

The ZDF has therefore expressed its solidarity and a drive towards a peaceful, united investor friendly and prosperous Zimbabwe.

The ZDF also called for concerted efforts from all Zimbabweans to make this happen.