ARMY LATEST: Caretaker Govt Led By Dabengwa Or Nkosana Moyo | OPINION

Ndaba Nhuku | As l have said over and over again, a bloody military coup would not be accepted in the region and worldwide. But now that we are in this position courtesy of our inept leadership, only SADC will make a military installed government be recognised.

The same SADC that always stopped the UK, US, UN and Commonwealth from being brutal with Mugabe, will also save our situation. Why? Any bad results from this, as we know, spills over to SADC.

As we know by now, a precedent like this has terrible implications. In Zambia the trade union under Chiluba walked into State house, and Zimbabwe’s ZCTU also gave birth to MDC. That is why SADC has always been weary about these issues. If they recognise this coup, what will stop their own armies from doing likewise and install their own stooges as they plunder national resources?

A military coup sets a precedent. Ghana and Nigeria can and countries in ECOWAS went through it. SADC will not let it happen. Admit some in SADC have rightly called the Zimbabwe situation treasonous. And some are calling for elections as soon as possible with with no military involvement.

SADC is right, the army belongs to the barracks. Full stop. I would have preferred a caretaker government led by Dabengwa or Nkosana Moyo and they exit soon after. They are the only people who can honestly leave without meddling and won’t be corrupted to start stealing elections on behalf of someone.

So do we not need South Africa and SADC defence organ? We do. The world will not acknowledge a new government without South Africa accepting it. It’s naive to think otherwise. SADC and South Africa have millions of ZIMBABWEANS they can’t wait to get rid of as soon as this is over.

They don’t want Mugabe to remain in power but they want a solution that won’t adversely affect them and their own armies. Zimbabwe today needs SA and not the other way round. It is SADC that can persuade Mugabe to resign and hand over power.

And the army should have known about this before ineptly handling the situation that way. But seeing our guys always reacting to situations, we are now stuck. And again, bear in mind SADC has guys like Khama who want to see democracy prevail and not a cooked up continuation of Zanu as alluded to by the army. These guys will want to see how the Opposition is represented and makes gains out of the mess. And don’t forget that Mugabe has support in the army as well and on government. Who will see to it that they also walk out alive, SADC which may have to deal with the repercussions.

As Zimbabwe we lack political strategies and will always be held at bondage by the liberation nonsense. As of today we all need each other to deal with this coup. Army should release Mugabe ministers and all come together with opposition to negotiate a good solution that will take this country forward. That way SADC plays a minimum role.

I wrote this last night and by the way.

As of today, l still insist that Mnangagwa is not a leader to lead any government. He was only saved by Mugabe in Zanu and the army from the political wilderness. He is not the hero that you want to make of.