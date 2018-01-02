Army Latest: Heavy Security As Mnangagwa Gukurahundi Protesters Appear In Court

24

Farirai Madhumbe | In another dent on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reformist image state security forces are out in full force as the 8 Gukurahundi protestors appear in court.

Some brave activists demonstrated in front of the Tredgold building demanding justice for Gukurahundi victims. The Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) youth, who protested at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo while Mnangagwa was attending a church service saying he was part of the Gukurahundi massacres of the 1980s, were on Sunday allegedly beaten up by armed soldiers and police.

The VOA reports that according to MRP spokesperson, Mboniso Gumbo, the 10 youth were detained at Brady Barracks before they were dumped at Bulawayo Central Police Station.

“Mthwakazi Republic Party youths have been removed from the Brady Military Barracks (and taken) to Bulawayo Central Police Station, but they are badly injured. The police insist that they are detaining them and charging them with breach of peace.

“We are now looking for medication to help them with first aid. ZANU PF and its leaders will be made to pay for their crimes God is in control of everything.”

The youth, who stormed the church session, claimed that Mnangagwa participated in the killing of more than 20,000 Zapu supporters in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces when then Prime Minister Robert Mugabe deployed the North-Korean trained Fifth Brigade to eliminate what he said were dissidents linked to Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo.

The two provinces were Zapu strongholds.

There was no immediate comment from the police. MRP claims that a well-known Zanu PF youth, Magura Charumbira, also participated in the beating up of their members.

Charumbira is believed to have been one of the people who started booing former First Lady Grace Mugabe at White City Stadium recetly during a Presidential Youth Interface Rally when she started attacking then Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa before he was sacked by former President Robert Mugabe.

Charumbira was not available for comment.

  • Cde Chaurura

    People should not mistake the room for freedom ED has given them as permission to disrupt his efforts to develop the Nation. Let the separatists rot in jail.

  • Doc

    What is the sentence for treason by the way?.

    Saying zimbabweans must be split into two groups,is it not treasonous?…just wondering

  • Mdala ka Dawu

    There is no freedom that a murderer can ever give to anyone as he knows nothing apart from murdering unarmed civilians, kidnappings, mass rapes, gross violations of human rights and economic looting. These are not his first victims nor are they the last ones dating back to the days of Godfrey Majonga through Gukurahundi to Itai Dzamara and here we are today. Soldiers just pick up people and please themselves in torturing them. These young people are a testimony that a gukurahundist will never reform. The world sees for itself especially if he abides by imperialist rules to secure their interests. He can do as he pleases…..just like his hero tyrant Robert Mugabe.

  • simbarashe

    Idiots think that Ngwena’s silence is cowardice. please stupid idiots let ED build zimbabwe. Why begging for Donor funds in such a stupid act. Mugabe the then commander in chief solved Gukurahundi issue with Nkomo. So what do those attention seekers want Mnangagwa do. what do they ant him to do. Do they want gvt to pay a lump sum to lazy cats and baboons for 1980 crimes done by Mugabe and Nkomo. Please go away ith you tribalism. this is stupidity at highest order. Such kind of people are like their forefathers. they asked fro clobbering because they cannot believe taht democracy is a game of numbers. they don’t want to believe that they are a minority. You are kindly asking for a firm response. don’t force the powers to act. We know the tricks of people who want to squander western funds. they will do funny things to attract unnecessary money from outside. Go and demonstrate at Mugabe’s house or Nkomos grave. Don’t beg for action from security officers. how can those idiots storm a church gathering with evil and devilish intentions. people know channels to air their views. let them revisit the laws of land in relation to demonstrations.

  • Everfaithful

    Nxaaa so you don’t see anything evil about murdering 20 000 + people ? Classical bootlicking!

  • Milton Moyo

    But the truth shall be said Cde , forgiveness comes with repentance. Maybe none of your relatives died during this time. Many people are still suffering because of that incident.

  • Everfaithful

    Spot on ,these zanoids have astronomical levels of double standards!How sad.On one issue,they tell you heee we are liberation war heroes, heeee this country was a product of a product of a protracted war of liberation……. etc etc they always say we should always remember where we came from ,but now we are being told to forget about gukurahundi .Really .

  • ivhukuvanhu chete chete

    Nhai Mthakwazi, what about those Shona- speaking people who could not khuluma sindebele at roadblocks mounted by the “‘dissidents’, door to door searches conducted by the ‘dissidents’ to sniff out shona- speaking people. Shona- speaking people were being killed for not belonging to the Ndebele-speaking ethnic. Shona people were being callously killed in fire consuming vehicles, drowning in raw sewage. Their crime was to speak in Shona.. ……. Really?
    My fellow countrymen lets remember that it was simply a war situation, ignited by the power hungry and tribalists former ZAPU p.f members. Those who are very much aggrieved more than the ones who suffered more must confront AND Exhume JOSHUA N. Nkomo and take him to task for his mistakes. He started a foolish war or insurgence at the instigation of the racist whites who had always thrived on ‘divide and rule’ tactics against the natives.
    The fact that Tsvangirai and his MDC-alliance would want to ride on an unfortunate Gukurahundi , deliberately and conveniently leaving out equally serious bombings in Mukushi, Mboroma, Tembwe in Zambia, Nyadzonia, Tete, Chimoio by the Rhodesian soldiers is simply insanity at its worst…..
    The UNITY Accord signified the closure of the ‘dissidents’disturbances and the progress in our development.
    The Leadership then, from either side erred for using heavy handedness on innocent citizens.
    In any case, then Zipra element is largely to blame for their tribalism tendencies and gross miscalculation. And, today their like-minded Zvizukuru zvavo are getting big headed driven by their hunger and thirst for tribal wars.
    Hapana apa zviri kutaurwa apa. Haters, haters only. Go and ask Dabengwa and his remnants of the tribalists…. why they advocated for the annihilation of shona-speaking people in the first place.
    Hey, some trouble-makers are still around……

  • Milton Moyo

    you can imagine !! they will never forget what the colonialists did to them easily forget what they did recently and expect people to just keep quiet. they should at least apologize to the people.

  • Make Zimbabwe Great

    (1) One of those plackards read “…Mnangagwa is an antichrist…” What is an antichrist and what proof did that demonstrator have that ED is one. (2) Zapu combatants downed a Rhodesian Airways civilian plane in Zambia during the war. They then went on to shoot and killed all the white civilians who survived the crash. What a country would it be if white folks in this country would take up issue about this and demand an apology from Ndebeles or current Zapu or old Zapu members. (3) Ndebeles pillaged the Shonas committed heinous acts of genocide and abductions of Shona women. What a country it would be if Shonas went on to demonstrate about this in Matebeleland. (4) The Ndebeles stole Tshaka’s cattle something current RSAn president has made reference to before. How about if he on behalf of the Zulus start demanding those stolen cattle with interest. (5) These people demand an apology for the genocide yet they are not offering any apology for the Shonas that were maimed and butchered just before that gukurahundi genocide period for the crime of failing to converse in Ndebele. II am happy that most Ndebeles I know have put that dark period of our history behind and are looking to rebuild our ruined country. Lastly the notion that Mthwakazi will ever become a part of South Africa; take a hint from the South Africans. When they deportZimbabweans they do not ask whether they be Mthwakazi or not.

  • Zimbo

    What about the shonas and Whites who were killed by the Zapu dissidents. Do you ever talk about them. Its only when it happens to you suddenly you have done wrong. MRP dont be foolish.

  • Sondela

    You just speak heresy and beer hall history. Which civilian plane or Rhodesia plane was downed by Zpra is Zambia wena dzakudzaku sellout? Which cattle were stolen by Ndebeles how many were they?

  • Sondela

    tizinous what is those that is restoration tizinus?

  • Doc

    So you don’t see anything wrong with storming a church service..and making a a charade like that ..a church!

    ZIMBABWEANS we have many problems but generally we are a god fearing and respectful bunch ..all of us …it’s unheard of to storm a church and to start politicking in church ..no matter who the pastor is

    So of the 2 ,who is more evil?.
    The one asking for forgiveness,or the one storming a church ceremony?.

  • Doc

    I see we have a joker in our midst ,don’t worry joker ,we have the batman as well ,right here ,ME!

    Firstly..gather your thoughts and tell me what you want …is it ” tizinous” or is it” tizinus”?.

    Get back to me so we can continue.

  • simbarashe

    Dai bhobho aripo panyanga mhani. mamwe mapete aidashurwa akazvirega. kungoti ED is not as ruthless as Gabriel. Instead of doing things that build our nation. some stupid duzman still thinking about zviro zvisina basa. we cannot demonstrate about our forefathers’ humiliation by mzilikazi. We cannot demonstrate about our country sold to the Rhodes for sugar by the then murderers and occupiers. We cannot demonstrate because of 1980 dissidents who raped, killed our forefathers because someone lost an election. We are not doing that because the past is past. we are civilised. If Japan live side by side with USA who used nuclear weapons on two cities what can stop zimbabweans to forget the past ills and move forward.

  • Presley Musarurwa

    It surprises me that Zanu PF bootlickers here do not see how dangerous the Gukurahundi issue affects the mood on the country right now…principally because the accused are the ones in power now…the men who commanded the executions of operations of ethnic killings wirh state machinery. The comments here may further expose the remnants of the very criminals trying to stiffle truth…let the truth be told appropriately….ma Dissidents acho aripiko? We all know that the current new leaders are the alleged real executioners…ko tadii taita sit and deal with it than muzzle it? We may end up with chaos because the children of the dead are too many and justice must be meted out. Period. Kufirwa hakujairike.

  • wilbert

    “Rinemanyanga hariputirwi!” (The truth cannot be hidden forever!)

    President Mnangagwa, Minister Perrance Shiri, Commander Sibanda, VP Chiwenga and many others in this coup plotters’ administration’s Gukurahundi past, the vote rigging and corruption are all coming back to haunt them.

    “Mthwakazi Republic Party youths have been removed from the Brady Military Barracks (and taken) to Bulawayo Central Police Station, but they are badly injured. The police insist that they are detaining them and charging them with breach of peace,” said one youth leader.

    Ever since the November 2017 coup, the Army has been abusing civilians by assuming for themselves the powers of the Police. The Army had no business detaining the youths!

  • Vangodza

    How can brave youths be badly injured. Brave youths endure the pain without complains, lest thy’re cowards mr reporter

  • dzefunde

    Who has got that figure of 20 000 + people. Get Jonathan Moyo to help compile the list of names

  • Vangodza

    Just as good as me asking you to give me names of the gukurahundi victims. you and those senile youths dont even know these true details by Great Zimbabwe. FUCK!!

  • Vangodza

    Fuck you! so you don’t see anything evil about murdering 40 000 shona people by mthwakazi/lobengula? Classical bootlicking

  • Vangodza

    Tinopedzerana chete. shut up injaa

  • Make Zimbabwe Great

    Air Rhodesia Flight 825, 3 September 1978. Brought down by a Soviet Strela-2 surface to air missile. 38 died, 10 survivors were butchered in cold blood by Zipra. People like you have your heads buried so far up your own anuses that the fumes therefrom cause you to prefer not to accept reality for what it really is ie hallucinate. Better to be a dzakutsaku sellout than to be minority supremacists with an illusion of entitlement to govern whereever I am like you and those of your ilk. Who gives a crap how many cattle your forefathers stole when they fled to inhabit part of present day Zimbabwe. Likewise I ask you who did you see ED kill?