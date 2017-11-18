ARMY LATEST: Khama Puts Mugabe To Order

Staff Reporter | Retiring Botswana President Ian Khama has called on troubled Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to concede to pressures for him to step down after 37 years at the helm of Zimbabwean government.

In a statement to media in his country, President Khama who is due to retire in March next year called on Mugabe to step down and let Zimbabweans choose their new leader than attempt to impose his wife Grace to take over after him.

Khama a perennial critic of President Mugabe said that Mugabe should end his attempts to remain in office after the military seized power this week as he has no regional diplomatic support to stay in power.

Khama’s sentiments come ahead of a special SADC Heads of States meeting set to be held in Botswana next week to discuss the tense political situation in Zimbabwe.

The Heads of States meeting was recommended after the SADC troika on defence and security failed to come up on the way forward for Zimbabwe.

“The military intervention, which political sources say could pave the way to a national unity government after 37 years of Mugabe rule, has presented “an opportunity to put Zimbabwe on a path to peace and prosperity”, Khama told journalists.

“I don’t think anyone should be President for that amount of time. We are Presidents, we are not monarchs. It’s just common sense,” Khama said.

Khama concludes his two term presidential era next year and has offered to retire earlier than the elections and allow his deputy to complete the term in order to give hom time to campaign as the incoming President.

Meanwhile, seizing on the political limbo to speak out, Zimbabwean civil society groups led by the Crisis In Zimbabwe Coalition and opposition leaders have also urged Mugabe to step aside after 37 years in power and for the country to transition into free and fair elections.

A joint statement by more than 100 civil society groups urged Mugabe to peacefully step aside and asked the military to respect the constitution. A joint statement by churches also appealed for calm.