ARMY LATEST: Mugabe Refuses To Give In

10

Staff Reporter | Under siege President Robert Mugabe is reportedly sticking to “his guns” as he ends a day under siege from the military which has surreptitiously taken over power. 

The army led by General Constantino Chiwenga has made several demands of Mugabe, which reliable sources told ZimEye he has refused to agree to. A source said Mugabe “will use his final breadth to fight to the end.” The source who is in the high level up and down sensitive negotiations said, “mudhara is fighting, it’s not easy for them.” CONTINUE READING…

ZimEye is also reliably informed that President Jacob Zuma’s envoys have arrived in Zimbabwe in an attempt to deal with the tense situation.

Zuma, who is the chairman of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), dispatched a special envoy to Angola over the Zimbabwe issue.

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and the State Security counterpart Bongani Bongo were sent to Harare to meet with Mugabe and the Zimbabwean Defence Force (ZDF).

 Mugabe has apparently refused to step down and has demanded that all his missing wife’s allies be accounted for, it was not clear who the missing are as there are conflicting reports especially on the whereabouts of Jonathan Moyo and Savior Kasukuwere. There were gun shots and arrests early this morning as the army went on an all out to smoke out senior government ministers and politicians aligned to Mugabe’s wife Grace. It is reported that Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo’s security personel were gunned down, with no other reports of casualties. There are reports that Moyo is with the Mugabe’s under house arrest.
Apparently this impasse leaves the army with no option but to up the tempo with some suggesting a state of emergency might soon be declared. Meaning the army generals are caught between a rock and a very hard place for the simple reason that should they appear to the international community to be effecting marshall law that destroys their legal legitimacy paving the way for international military intervention. At present Zuma is on the side of an international military intervention by force and otherwise, these are controls that Bob had years before provided for his cushion.
ZimEye can also reveal there are opposition leaders being roped in to legitimise the government take-over.
Politics and law expert Dr Nkululeko Sibanda made these revelations earlier Wednesday morning(see video blow).

  • Zwelibanzi

    Mugabe still alive ? Just put one bullet through his head thus the only language that the murderer and one centre of power understands.

  • Tafirenyika

    The old man cannot afford to be stupidly arrogant. The guys will extinguish him. He should stop this shit!

  • Cde Chaurura

    They don’t call him Handiende for nothing Kkkkkkk

  • Tafirenyika

    The old chap should stop this shit. I have respect for him but not his divisive wife.

  • Tafirenyika

    He will go this time.

  • Pedro Gorosviba

    ha ha ha no such. the world is now different

  • Tafirenyika

    Handei tione !

  • sarah Mahoka

    Tis makes me feel he should have just been killed

  • Chuwe Tavada Mugura

    There are two things that are important to talk about here:
    1. International military intervention is, from a diplomatic perspective, an option but the question that these so called regional watchdogs like stupid SADC ought to answer is about the aspirations of the generality of Zimbabweans who have always wanted change for the past 37 years. Is the intervention aimed at making Mugabe look good or it should be about the ordinary citizens who have said hatichada Mugabe.?
    2. That Mugabe is calling for the release of his wife’s allies is a clear message that Mugabe is a selfish divisive stupid old idiot. He would rather protect the interests of a few cronies G-40 at the expense of the suffering masses. For what? Mai vako! The interested opposition should push through a motion in parliament, for his resignation . There is a way to incapacitate the old elephant within the legislative route. But the big thing is Mugabe haachadiwa. Zuma is acting to protect self interests kwakewo. Meso amai vake!

    Zimeye, I am watching you. You are in the habit of censoring people’s views by deleting them.

  • Dude

    Then legally (if the law exists) Mboko takes over .