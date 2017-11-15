ARMY LATEST: Mugabe Refuses To Give In

Staff Reporter | Under siege President Robert Mugabe is reportedly sticking to “his guns” as he ends a day under siege from the military which has surreptitiously taken over power.

The army led by General Constantino Chiwenga has made several demands of Mugabe, which reliable sources told ZimEye he has refused to agree to. A source said Mugabe “will use his final breadth to fight to the end.” The source who is in the high level up and down sensitive negotiations said, “mudhara is fighting, it’s not easy for them.” CONTINUE READING…

ZimEye is also reliably informed that President Jacob Zuma’s envoys have arrived in Zimbabwe in an attempt to deal with the tense situation.

Zuma, who is the chairman of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), dispatched a special envoy to Angola over the Zimbabwe issue.

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and the State Security counterpart Bongani Bongo were sent to Harare to meet with Mugabe and the Zimbabwean Defence Force (ZDF).

Mugabe has apparently refused to step down and has demanded that all his missing wife’s allies be accounted for, it was not clear who the missing are as there are conflicting reports especially on the whereabouts of Jonathan Moyo and Savior Kasukuwere. There were gun shots and arrests early this morning as the army went on an all out to smoke out senior government ministers and politicians aligned to Mugabe’s wife Grace. It is reported that Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo’s security personel were gunned down, with no other reports of casualties. There are reports that Moyo is with the Mugabe’s under house arrest.

Apparently this impasse leaves the army with no option but to up the tempo with some suggesting a state of emergency might soon be declared. Meaning the army generals are caught between a rock and a very hard place for the simple reason that should they appear to the international community to be effecting marshall law that destroys their legal legitimacy paving the way for international military intervention. At present Zuma is on the side of an international military intervention by force and otherwise, these are controls that Bob had years before provided for his cushion.

ZimEye can also reveal there are opposition leaders being roped in to legitimise the government take-over.

Politics and law expert Dr Nkululeko Sibanda made these revelations earlier Wednesday morning(see video blow).