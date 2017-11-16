ARMY LATEST : Mugabe Refuses To Resign As SADC, SA Decide Next Step

Staff Reporter | President Robert Mugabe is back in office having refused to resign, with the SADC helping to restore the constitutional order in Zimbabwe.

SADC will negotiate the way forward with Mugabe as head of state, and have also stated that the army goes back to the barracks. Meanwhile, Zambia’s President Edgar Lungu is reported in the local media there saying his troops are ready to support uphold Mugabe’s regime.

Zimbabweans who have spoken to ZimEye want Mugabe to go, are advocating for an all inclusive transitional arrangement outside Zanu PF politics.