Army latest : Nyagomo Says SADC Must Let Zimbabweans Decide Their Destiny

Statement | We welcome SADC ongoing intervention for Zimbabwe current soft Coup d’Etat by the army, but they shouldn’t deprive Zimbabwean people their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN charter.

We are hoping that they will choose the best scenario, which is to leave Zimbabweans to solve their current crisis according to Zimbabwe Constitution. SADC can discuss more regarding the safety of Zimbabwean migrants in the SADC région during this tough time of the history of our country and pledge their support in approaching this current crisis from a Human Rights perspective.

This should not be SADC business as usual. They should use the approach used by ECOWAS to solve the Gambian crisis earlier this year.

Ms Barbara Nyagomo

Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe-PDZ

President

Tel/WhatsApp 00263779839821

Soutn Africa:002774692633

Email:pdz.president@gmail.com