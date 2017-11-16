Army latest : Nyagomo Says SADC Must Let Zimbabweans Decide Their Destiny

5

Statement | We welcome SADC ongoing intervention for Zimbabwe current soft Coup d’Etat by the army, but they shouldn’t deprive Zimbabwean people their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN charter.

We are hoping that they will choose the best scenario, which is to leave Zimbabweans to solve their current crisis according to Zimbabwe Constitution. SADC can discuss more regarding the safety of Zimbabwean migrants in the SADC région during this tough time of the history of our country and pledge their support in approaching this current crisis from a Human Rights perspective.

This should not be SADC business as usual. They should use the approach used by ECOWAS to solve the Gambian crisis earlier this year.

Ms Barbara Nyagomo
Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe-PDZ
President
Tel/WhatsApp 00263779839821
Soutn Africa:002774692633
Email:pdz.president@gmail.com

  • Saddc 2008

    Manje Zuma haadi izvozvo. Aakutoona kuti zvingangofamba cheap labour ikaenda

  • Thomas Charles Furusa Dube

    We doing fine so far with no interference. The plan the military has is the best for Zimbabwe and I hope all Zimbabweans will support the initiative and hoping that the current President sees the need to step down.

  • suresure

    THESE ARE SENSIBLE POLITICIANS MISSING IN OUR GOVT OF THE DAY. WHERE WERE YOU ALL ALONG.

  • nerwande

    this woman is cracy. 20 hours ago she was calling AU and SADC. And now u no longer want it. U lack vision madam.
    http://bulawayo24.com/news/national/122064

  • BK YAKEN

    The problem with this so called SADC is they only interfere when one individual is crying but when helpless ppl of ZIM are starving , its all in order for them as long as their kids are gaining weight .