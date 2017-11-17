ARMY LATEST: Povo To March To State House To Remove Mugabe

Plans for a Solidarity MARCH in support of the ZDF in removing Mugabe are on an advanced stage.

Saturday the 18th of November have been declared an independence day as all Zimbabweans are going to March to state house to remove Mugabe from power starting from Robert Mugabe square in Harare

1. The military and the War veterans are fully behind the march

2. MDC alliance and all other opposition parties are behind the march

3. Public transport including combis will be transporting people for free to Harare in support of the march

4. No police/army will block the march as they are behind the march

5.spread the news to every Zimbabwean and make sure you help in any way to make sure this march is a success

6. Once we all come together and march we are sending a clear message to SADC AU EU and the whole world that we are actually supporting our army and we are tired of Mugabe

7.remember what happened in Egypt, the people had the army behind them and their march against the president was successful

8.lets get this issue done and dusted, we cant afford to have Mugabe back as president with his wife

9. We cant have a 93 year person ruling more than 15 million people

10. ZIMBABWEANS THIS IS OUR CHANCE TO START A NEW ZIMBABWE, THIS IS OUR CHANCE TO REMOVE MUGABE FOR GOOD

MAKE SURE YOU TAKE PART IN THE MARCH AND MAKE SURE YOUR FRIENDS AND RELATIVES DO AS WELL

Start by sending this message to all your contacts groups.

A NEW ZIMBABWE IS POSSIBLE

Thank you Zimbabwe 🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼