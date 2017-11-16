ARMY LATEST: SADC HOLDS URGENT INDABA

President Jacob Zuma, in his capacity as SADC chairperson, has called an urgent meeting to discuss the unfolding political and security situation in Zimbabwe.

The meeting follows Zimbabwean Defence Forces intervention in Zimbabwe.

The meeting is expected to take place in Gaborone, Botswana on Thursday afternoon and will be attended by ministers responsible for foreign or external affairs from the SADC Organ Troika member states, namely Angola, Tanzania and Zambia as well as SADC Council Chairperson Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, the South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

On Wednesday, Zuma deployed a special envoy to deal with the situation in Zimbabwe. – Newsday