Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai from the MDC-T addressed the media on Thursday afternoon amid a brewing political crisis and reports of a new transitional government taking over.

Reports have indicated that both Tsvangirai and war vet chief Christopher Mutsvangwa were “ready to enter negotiations to form a transitional government with former vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa”, after the military staged a suspected coup against President Robert Mugabe. – News24