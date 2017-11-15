ARMY LATEST: Zuma Envoys Struggle To Enter Zimbabwe At Harare International Airport – Report

Terrence Mawawa| A delegation that has been tasked by South African President and SADC Chairperson Jacob Zuma to negotiate power a transfer deal in Zimbabwe, is struggling to enter, it has emerged.

At the time of writing an army source suggested to ZimEye the delegation could be sent back, technically deported from Zimbabwe.

Early this morning president Jacob Zuma dispatched his emissaries to Zimbabwe so that they can negotiate a power deal for his ally Robert Mugabe.

The development sparked an outcry with Zimbabweans complaining that Zuma wants to spoil the progress covered by the army so far.

“The delegation that has been tasked by SADC Chairman Jacob Zuma to assess the situation in the country, has been ordered by armed soldiers to return to South Africa. They were told everything was under control.

They were told Zimbabwe was not in a hurry to seek assistance from SADC or any foreign body,” said the source in the capital.

However it has been said negotiations between the military and the delegation are still in progress. – ZimEye we’ll keep a valued readers and viewers informed of developments. – refresh this page for updates as this is a developing article.