Ray Nkosi | Responding to analyst Jealousy Mawarire’s presentation on the brutal role the army has played after the ousting of former President Robert Mugabe, a reader prefers army rule.

Ezekiel Watchman Jnr writes, “Army better as long as nyika ichigadziriswa than zvaivepo before.”

Speaking at a SAPES Trust function yesterday, Mawarire said, “I have never been afraid of tweeting as I am today. It has never been like that during Mugabe’s time because we would tweet.”

READ FULL ARTICLE HERE