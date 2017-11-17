Army Speaks: We’ve Made Some Progress In Restoring Zimbabwe

Staff Reporter| The Zimbabwe Defence forces says that they have made significant progress in their operation to apprehend so called criminals surrounding President Robert Mugabe who have been allegedly causing political and economic turmoil in the country.

The army says that they are almost ready to bring the criminals to justice.

The soldiers accuse the senior ZANU PF and government officials they have captured for committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering to the country.

Specific names of those arrested by the army have not been released by the army while others are said to be still at large.

In a statement the ZDF said they are currently engaging with the Commander in Chief, President Robert Mugabe on the way forward with a possibility of getting him to immediately retire and allow for a transitional authority to run the country until elections are held.

The Defence Forces told the nation through the national broadcaster that they will advise the nation of the outcome as soon as possible.

The ZDF said the defence attachees accredited to Zimbabwe have been briefed to appraise their principals on the developming situation in the country adding that they have also advised their bureaucrats to brief their cooperating partners.

The Zimbabwe defence forces implored other security services to continue operations and carry out their duties without any form of impediment to their operations.

The ZDF said while they appreciate the enthusiasm by certain individuals within some groups in the society they want to make it clear that they should not purport to be speaking on its behalf, however, the ZDF promised to periodically make press releases to keep the public informed of developments in the country.

The army thanked Zimbabweans for remaining calm in the cleansing process.