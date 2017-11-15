Army Takes Over Mugabe Offices

By Staff Reporter|The army has taken over President Robert Mugabe’s Munhumutapa government offices.

Not only have they taken over President Mugabe’s offices which are located at between Sam Nujoma and Fourth Street along Samora Machel Avenue, but also the parliament building , where laws of the land are made.

They (soldiers) have barricaded, all the roads leading to President Mugabe’s offices thereby causing congestion in the city.

They are however not harassing civilians but only directing motorists to avoid the roads, which lead to the parliament building and President Mugabe’s Munhumutapa offices.

Munhumutapa houses the offices of the two Vice Presidents, Foreign Affairs and the Information and Broadcasting Services ministries.

The Army last night announced that they had taken over government business, with the intension of dealing with President Mugabe’s ministers who were misleading the aged leader.

“Firstly, we wish to assure the nation that His Excellency, The President, of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Head of State and Government and Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde R.G Mugabe and his family are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed. We are only targeting criminals around him who are committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in the country in order to bring them to justice,” said the Army in a statement Tuesday night.