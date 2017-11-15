Army Takes Over ZBC, Chiwenga Now In Charge | BREAKING NEWS

Staff Reporter | The Zimbabwe Defence Forces have officially declared on Zimbabwe state radio and television that they have taken over the running of the country.

According to the statement issued by an army spokesperson, President Robert Mugabe and his family are safe and in the hands of the army.

The spokesman said that the army has decided to intervene in the running of the country in order “to fish out criminal elements around the president who are misleading the president.”

The spokesperson announced that all members of the Defence Forces on leave must immediately report back to work as all their leave has been cancelled.

The army warned all other security sectors in the country to cooperate with the army and not try to resist any efforts against the army as this will be met by a heavy hand.