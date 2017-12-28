ARMY TRAUMA: Rugeje Terror Haunts Bikita Villagers

Terrence Mawawa, Bikita | The mere calling of Retired Major General Englebert Rugeje’ s name in Bikita District sends shivers down local villagers’ spines.

Villagers here have expressed cynicism about the newly appointed Zanu PF Political Commissar, Rugeje’ s sincerity in embarking on a peaceful campaign.

The villagers related how Rugeje tormented and intimidated suspected anti- Zanu PF elements in the area.

A villager from Chikuku Area, Bikita East Constituency, told ZimEye yesterday the appointment of Rugeje as the political commissar was an indication the new government was prepared to subvert the will of the people.

“There is commotion here following Rugeje’ s elevation to the top echelons of the Zanu PF Commissariat,” said the villager.

Another Villager from Bhengura, ward 4 Bikita South Constituency said he was tortured by a group of Zanu PF youths who were instructed by Rugeje to beat up local individuals thought to be sympathetic to the opposition.

“So you expect us to hear no evil, speak no evil and see no evil when we are still nursing injuries and traumatic memories?

The Zanu PF mandarins are busy propagating the message of reconciliation simply because they want our votes.

We are tired of being fooled by the cunning ruling party honchos,”

A local teacher said:” I fled to South Africa because Rugeje and his men wanted to punish me for refusing to be used by the regime to manipulate the voting process. “