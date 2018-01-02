Arrest Chihuri Today, Screams Buyanga

Youthful businessman Frank Buyanga has come out guns blazing aiming at RETIRED Police Commissioner – General Augustine Chihuri whom he said deserves to be behind bars.The media shy businessman said Chihuri should be arrested for crimes committed under his watch during his tenure.

Buyanga is suing Chihuri and a retired judge in a case in which three suspected fraudsters and a city lawyer allegedly defrauded him of a house in Greendale, Harare, worth over $530 000.He said he believes the former top cop is “a disgrace to law enforcement and should be punished for his regressions.”

Buyanga said the new government must restore people’s faith in the police force and justice system.

He first wrote to the Police chief last year, in his letter of complaint dated June 27, 2016, Buyanga said: “It is with a heavy heart that I write this letter to you, I feel as a Zimbabwean citizen I should vet my frustrations and growing lack of confidence in the ZRP’s ability to protect my civilian state.”

In a follow-up letter dated July 11, 2016, Buyanga once again expressed his frustration in the manner his complaints were being attended to.

“It may seem I am breaking the chain of command but this is an issue before the courts on an urgent basis and the investigation is material to the determination of the case…it is not my culture to appear as a nag but you are the Top of the tree in so far as this issue is concerned and it is my belief that had you been in the same position you would have acted with the same level of speed as I am displaying,” he said.

The 37-year-old feels let down by Zimbabwe’s justice system which he describes as “faulty”, and requires urgent attention.

Another letter to Chihuri dated October 25, 2016 said: “I have not received a response to my letter neither am I satisfied that my case has been investigated. If I do not receive a response from you within 72 hours of my letter, I will proceed to act against not only the institution you serve but yourself in your personal capacity.”

He also reminded Chihuri of his constitutional obligation: “Please be reminded of the Police and Procedures schedule as well as the Constitution of Zimbabwe.”

Buyanga has become the latest high profile figure celebrating Chihuri’s departure but also demanding justice not only to him but other citizens whose cases where not professionally handled.

Human rights activists and opposition parties have are on record celebrating Chihuri’s departure, with some describing the decision as “long overdue.”

Tajamuka/Sesjikile spokesperson Ostalos Siziba said Chihuri represented an oppressive system that violated the rights of activists for a long time.

“Chihuri and his police were a symbol of oppression. His exit is like the removal of colonial statues and we have no kind words for that man. That on its own is a lesson for the person coming that you can only fit into the smelly shoes of Chihuri at your own peril,” Siziba said.

Adding their view, National Vendors’ Union of Zimbabwe leader Sten Zvorwadza said it was a good move on Mnangagwa’s part to retire Chihuri.

“Informal economy workers welcome his departure with great smiles. We hope the incoming Commissioner-General will respect human rights,” he said.-Iharare