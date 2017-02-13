“Arrest Jonathan Moyo” – Madhuku Walks Free

Staff Reporter | Denford Ngadziore popularly known as “Madhuku,” who was arrested for demonstrating against Higher and Tertiary Education Minister, Jonathan Moyo and calling for his arrest, has been acquitted.

“It was a Zimdef scandal where we tried to effect citizen arrests on Jonathan Moyo and l was arrested and have been on trial for over 4 months now and today was acquitted, ” said Madhuku.

A Harare Magistrate had previously released on $100 bail, the MDC-T youth assembly secretary for Harare.

The police arrested Ngadziore in Harare on allegations of participating in a 17 October demonstration which was held by Harare.