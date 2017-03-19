Arrest Tribalists Who Accuse Mzilikazi of Looting And Raping Shonas – MDC Ncube

The Welshman Ncube led Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has called on the government to arrest all persons operating publications which insinuate that King Mzilikazi of the Ndebele people looted cattle and beautiful women from Mashonaland.

This was when the Ndebele people occupied the South Western part of the country over a century and a half ago.

In a media statement Discent Collins Bajila the youth party Secretary General who is also a member of the party’s National Executive Committee accused the media houses of reckless reporting of lies about the Ndele king.

“At some point it could become necessary to sue publishing houses that published the lies about King Mzilikazi’s men looting cattle from Mashonaland,” said Bajila.

“The recklessness of publishing such lies that defy all archaeological evidence must be punishable by law.”

Bajila said that the “lies” about the King were being deliberately spread to cause confusion amidst the community. Bajila blamed the publications for deliberately ignoring facts that the Cold Storage Commission in Bulawayo was set up to capture the large amounts of cattle in the region

“For heaven’s sake the same people who published that lie to distort our society, decided for their own selfish reasons to establish Cold Storage Commission in Matabeleland because there was a unique and better breed of cattle there. The type of cattle is similar to what you get in KZN & Mpumalanga.”

According to Bajila it is as a result of the publications that end up misguiding the parliamentarians who end sharing the same information and laws crafted along the lines.

“Today we have people who sit in the Legislative Chambers and want to justify genocide and form laws on the basis of that publication.

Bajila’s sentiments come in the wake of ZANU PF member of parliament for Marondera Central Hon Lawrence Katsiru declaring that Gukurahundi genocide can only be resolved if the Ndebele people first pay lobola and compensate Shonas for abducting and forcing into marriage young girls.

Katsiru, said this on Wednesday while making his contributions to the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) Bill parliamentary public meeting at Mbuya Nehanda Hall in the Mashonland East capital.

“I agree with the Bill for various reasons. Our sisters and cattle were taken in Mashonaland by the Ndebeles,” said Katsiru.

“They (Ndebeles) should pay lobola for kidnapping and forcing our sisters into marriage. They should compensate for the cattle they stole from Mashonaland. I was in Bulawayo during the Entumbane uprisings in early 1970s (the distabances actually took place in the early 1980s) and I saw Shonas being murdered in the streets because they could not speak Ndebele. These people should be compensated; then we should consider paying for Gukurahundi.”