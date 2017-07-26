ARTUZ appoints Washington brand ambassador

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe, (ARTUZ) has appointed Oluwatobi “Tobi” Aderotoye as our Washington DC ARTUZ goodwill ambassador.

Tobi will be responsible for mobilising learning material for rural learners in Zimbabwe and help promote the brand of ARTUZ in America.

Tobi is a first generation Nigerian-American with a passion for advocacy. As a student at the illustrious Howard University, she currently majors in both Chemistry and Political Science, while minoring in Biology and Mathematics with the aspirations of one day being an international medicine physician, particularly within regions of the black diaspora. Alongside practicing medicine, Tobi hopes to work on healthcare and medical policies in the near future all in hopes of bridging the gap of quality medical care for all people no matter their geographic location and/or socioeconomic status.

As an ambassador, Tobi is committed to ensuring various learning materials are accessible for students all over the continent of Africa.