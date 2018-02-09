As Chamisa’s Appointment Rages On, Tamborinyoka Says, “History Will Vindicate Me”

By Farai D Hove| Morgan Tsvangirai’s spokesman currently under fire being attacked for what supporters of Elias Mudzuri say was a fake statement appointing VP Nelson Chamisa the Acting President, has announced saying history will judge him right.

Luke Tamborinyoka writing on his Facebook portal Friday morning, said, “History will vindicate me.”

It was not exactly clear what Tamborinyoka meant by his statement, but he in the last 3 weeks he has been at war with party spokesman Obert Gutu over party positions. Yesterday he issued a rushed statement on the ongoing bitter matter – CLICK HERE TO READ

What does Tamborinyoka mean?