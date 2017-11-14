As Chiwenga Tears ZANU PF Apart, Is Tsvangirai Ready To Take Over State House?

We Will Now Finish Mugabe Off, Says Chamisa

As Chiwenga tears ZANU PF apart, is Tsvangirai ready to take over government? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 14, 2017

Terrence Mawawa| MDC vice president Nelson Chamisa has urged the people of Zimbabwe to remain optimistic and register to vote.

Chamisa said the MDC Alliance would form the much awaited democratic government in 2018.

He encouraged Zimbabweans to be patient adding President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF would lose the coming elections dismally.

“Please let us converge in numbers and register to vote. I know you have voted before but this time Mugabe will lose and we will form the people’s government,” said Chamisa.