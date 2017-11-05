WATCH: As Grace and Mnangagwa Clash, MDC Intensifies BVR Onslaught

*MDC Alliance Harare Youth Met*

Today Saturday 4 November 2017 MDC Alliance Harare Province top 6 youth executives met and formed joint coordinating committees to spearhead voter mobilization and 2018 Election Campaign.

The following committees were set with guidance from the MDC Alliance National Youth leadership.

*Coordinating and Organizing Committee*

1. Lovejoy Chitengu (Dhunga) MDC T who will Chair the committee.

2. Chipo Mapfumo TZ

3. Mukekiwa Tinei MDC

4. Sayi Simango MDC

5. Tichaona Chiweza PDP

*Administration and Policy Committee*

1. Vimbai Nyachuru TZ as Chair of the Committee

2. Linda Musiyamhanje MDC T

3. Partson Chibira MDC

*Security Committee*

1. Langton Sakadza PDP as Chairperson

2. Paul Gorekore MDCT

*Communication Committee*

1. Denford Ngadziore MDCT as Chairperson

2. Inno Musemburi PDP

3. Blessing Kamanga TZ

4. Keith Gore MDC

5. Gift Karupati MDC

The inaugural meeting deliberate on a number of issues and agreed on the following action programs:

1. To have MDC Alliance youth launch in Harare Province Youth on the 11th of November 2017 in Harare CBD (Venue TBA)

2. To have a Rural Outreach program focusing on voter mobilization and demystifying violence in hostile areas

3. To have a Join voter Mobilization programs in all Wards and Constituencies in Harare

4. To start 2018 Polling Agents Identification and training

5. To start Preparing for Joint demostrations focusing on various issues which include Electoral reforms and among other pressing issues that affects the Youths

6. The meeting also agreed to have MDC Alliance 20% youth quota for both Council and Parly seats

*Vote President Morgan Tsvangirai*

*Vote MDC Alliance*

#Chakachaya balangebetshu 2018.

We shall defend the vote

Denford Ngadziore

MDC Alliance Harare Province Youth Secretary for Infomation and Publicity