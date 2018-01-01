Ask Chombo And Kasukuwere About City Council Woes Not Me, Says Manyenyeni

Ignatius Chombo

Terrence Mawawa| City of Harare Mayor, Councillor Bernard Manyenyeni has exonerated himself from the salary saga rocking the capital city’ s local authority.

In his message yesterday Manyenyeni said former Local Government Ministers, Ignatius Chombo and Saviour Kasukuwere were responsible for the mess in the city council structures.

Last week Manyenyeni was taken to task by irate residents over the deplorable quality of water in the capital city.

response…Mayor Ben Manyenyeni

Responding to opinions from residents, Manyenyeni said Chombo and Kasukuwere dragged the council management into the mud, creating mayhem and inefficiency in the process.

Commenting on Facebook Manyenyeni said:
“Let me start by quoting my former Minister (Saviour) Kasukuwere’ s statement:’Who do you think you are ?You think you are an executive mayor? Why are you planning to cut people’s salaries?’

I have been red flagging this matter since 2014. There is no political will to fix this matter.

These salaries were granted by former Minister Chombo in March 2013,” said Manyenyeni.

Manyenyeni was responding to comments from angry residents who accused the council of pegging hefty salaries for senior employees at the local authority.

    Thank you mayor every resident of Harare has your back covered on this one and we are not fools by the way we already know who messed up Harare City Council.

  • Mose

    Yes ZANU PF with its corrupt government, corrupt Chombo, Kasukuwere, Mugabe, Mnangagwa etc messed up since 1980 including the city council authorities and Councillors

  • Rachel Gross-weiner

    If this was the case he should have stood down in protest and led demonstrations. Continuing in office under these circumstances makes him a partial accessory to the problem. Now the biggie in all of this is a co called Univern. When is that going to be investigated. Its linked to roads, land allocations, theft of land, illegal plot allocation, laundering police spot fines, and Chombo sits on top of all of this mess.

  • eliasha

    How would there have demostrated when even War Vets failed to do so and were sjamboked and tear gassed at one time not under that regime, now yes.

  • Tindo

    You need to grow up. These people have been under siege from these Ministers even to the extent of being imprisoned and suspended. You never said anything then now you want to jump in now that Kasukuwere and Chombo are gone. Where were you with your “concern”?