Ask Chombo And Kasukuwere About City Council Woes Not Me, Says Manyenyeni

Terrence Mawawa| City of Harare Mayor, Councillor Bernard Manyenyeni has exonerated himself from the salary saga rocking the capital city’ s local authority.

In his message yesterday Manyenyeni said former Local Government Ministers, Ignatius Chombo and Saviour Kasukuwere were responsible for the mess in the city council structures.

Last week Manyenyeni was taken to task by irate residents over the deplorable quality of water in the capital city.

Responding to opinions from residents, Manyenyeni said Chombo and Kasukuwere dragged the council management into the mud, creating mayhem and inefficiency in the process.

Commenting on Facebook Manyenyeni said:

“Let me start by quoting my former Minister (Saviour) Kasukuwere’ s statement:’Who do you think you are ?You think you are an executive mayor? Why are you planning to cut people’s salaries?’

I have been red flagging this matter since 2014. There is no political will to fix this matter.

These salaries were granted by former Minister Chombo in March 2013,” said Manyenyeni.

Manyenyeni was responding to comments from angry residents who accused the council of pegging hefty salaries for senior employees at the local authority.