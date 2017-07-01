At Last Teachers Get 2016 Bonuses

The Government has paid 2016 bonuses to teachers with the last batch of civil servants expected to be paid in August.

Apex Council President Mrs Cecilia Alexander confirmed the payment yesterday and commended Government for keeping its promise.

The Zimbabwe National Army, the Airforce of Zimbabwe and the health sector were paid in April, followed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services in May while teachers were paid early this week.

The last batch commonly referred to as the rest of the civil service, will be paid in August.

Mrs Alexander reiterated the importance of paying civil servants on time, saying it motivates the workers and improves efficiency in different ministries.

“We appreciate Government’s efforts in paying the civil servants their bonuses as promised. We, however, hope that the situation will improve. We want a situation where civil servants receive their salaries and bonuses on time.

“We’re also hoping that all civil servants benefit from the housing projects availed because this is a way of incentivising them and enhancing their livelihoods,” said Mrs Alexander.

Cash flow challenges have seen Government shifting pay dates for civil servants.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Prisca Mupfumira is on record as saying Government is committed to paying civil servants their dues and improving their welfare.

In January this year, Government had offered its workers three payment options to settle the bonuses.

These included residential stands, a cash stipend coupled with non-monetary benefits and property investment bonds.

The workers rejected all the options and threatened to demonstrate against their employer, resulting in the Government calling the workers for negotiations.

The deal to pay them in cash was sealed in March when Government met civil servants’ representatives. – state media