AU Called In As Uniformed Forces Brutalise The People Of Lupane, Claims MLF

Statement : It seems the people of Mthwakazi remain not safe under the oppressive administration of Mthwakazi. Like what happened in the early 80s when the binary of Zimbabwe got Independent, reports of harassment, beatings and severe torture to Mthwakazi people by the Zimbabwe law enforcers, reach us every day.



A week ago we reported about the illegal detentions, severe beatings, torture and confiscation of cellphones of Mthwakazi people by uniformed army officers. A few days later it was reported that their bogus restore legacy operation had ended and they were returning to their camps.



It is sad to note that they were only stripped of their uniforms but remained in public and this time seriously terrorising the people more.



On 24 December 2017, 20 young men are reported to have been severely beaten up by the ununiformed army officers. Their crime is their active participation in the district developmental WhatsApp groups.



On 20 Dec 2017, Emmerson Mnangagwa addressed the binary of Zimbabwe and said his administration had set up a 100 day developmental/ ‘Fix’ program which is intended to fast-track development and according to the reports of beating our people, we cannot be wrong to say Mthwakazi people are among the ‘broken’ things that the Mnangagwa administration has listed for fixing.



According to researchers, Mashonaland enjoys much access to cellphone networks than Matabeleland and they conclude that, there are far too many social network users in Mashonaland than in Matabeleland. Then you ask yourself that if there are many social network users in Mashonaland than in Matabeleland, why are there no reports of cellphone confiscation and beatings by armies in Harare? Why did Mrs Auxillia Mnangagwa who has been working for the CIO since 1997, start her tour in Matabeleland where there is relatively few people compared to Mashonaland?



Then the answer is, the leopard does not change its spots, the Mnangagwa administration still has some DDT for Mthwakazi people. The behaviour of the armies is derived from his State of the nation address on which he vowed to crack down on Mthwakazi people, in disguise, corrupt individuals. There is absolutely no way Mnangagwa can crack down on corrupt individuals while he leads the pack.



We have it on record that the much talked about missing $15Billion obtained from Marange Diamonds was deposited into his Banc bank account and it was later transferred to Banc account in Botswana where it was then transferred to six more accounts in countries that include the United Arab Emirates, China, Zambia, Mozambique, Sierra Leone and the Democratic Republic of Congo. For that reason we view his corruption fight call as something that he will never succeed on. That is just as good as thinking he will ever nail the Gukurahundi perpetrators.



We, therefore, call upon governing bodies such as the SADC, AU etc to look into the life threats to our people, by the government of Zimbabwe.