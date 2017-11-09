AUDIO: Lacoste Youths Declare Mugabe And Wife Can Be Removed From Power

Terrence Mawawa| Disgruntled Team Lacoste Youths yesterday held an informal meeting in Rujeko Suburb Masvingo to come with strategies to confront President Robert Mugabe over his wife, Grace.

The youths vowed they would not allow Mugabe to create a family dynasty in the country.

Following the dismissal of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Mugabe and his security forces are battling to contain growing dissent in the ruling party.

The youths said Mrs Mugabe would not be allowed to rule the country.