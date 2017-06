Female political leaders Joice Mujuru, Priscilla Misihairabwi, and Lucia Matibenga spoke during the just ended Women’s coalition summit in Bulawayo. Refresh to watch –

MUJURU, MISIHAIRABWI, MATIBENGA SPEAK OUT MUJURU, MISIHAIRABWI, KHUPE, MATIBENGA SPEAK ON WOMENS POLITICAL ALLIANCE Nai-post ni ZimEye noong Martes, Hunyo 13, 2017