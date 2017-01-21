AUDIO: ‘Prophet’ Magaya Says President Mugabe Like My Sex Girlfriend

Staff Reporter| A shocking audio recording leak reveals necromancer, Walter Magaya equating President Robert Mugabe to his latest girlfriend.

The recording is the latest batch of impeccable offloads whose contents are acknowledged by Magaya’s own spokesman Admire Mango as 100% authentic.

Magaya is heard saying President Robert Mugabe showers the preacher with accolades of worshipful respect. He complains to Petronella Donhodzo who is suing him for rape saying, “Ndajaira ku-rispekitwa (I am used to always getting worshipful respect)…. Ndirimunhu ano rispekitwa from zero to the President (Mugabe).

You dropped that respect,” charges Magaya.



Meanwhile, Magaya’s spokesperson, Admire Mango, was quoted by the state media saying Magaya had resisted attempts by some two witnesses, one of whom is a senior police officer who had been making a spirited demand of $500 000.

Mr Mango said the witnesses have since posted on social media a video chop in which they sought to create an impression that Magaya had admitted to the charge when in actual fact the video showed how the witnesses sought to demand money from the man of the cloth. The video is the same in which Magaya admits to having cheating on his wife with Petronella Donhodzo.

“If they were acting in good faith they should have posted the whole video which is 30 minutes long and not what they did so that people make their own independent judgments without being swayed by the edited version.

“They have posted a three minute video by deleting the portion in which they were demanding $500 000. Initially the senior police officer wanted to extort Prophet Magaya $100 000, but he was steadfast in resisting that,” said Mr Mango.

“The fact of the matter is that these witnesses sought to extort Prophet Magaya using a guy called Kudakwashe alias Ranjisi who stays in Chitungwiza. Initially the senior police officer, who is an Assistant Commissioner made a demand of $100 000 which was turned down. He then instructed his lawyers to demand that same amount under the guise that he had been defamed by Prophet Magaya. Our leader, has however, remained steadfast in resisting the demand, ” said Mr Mango.