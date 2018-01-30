AUDIO- Was Grace Mugabe Raped During The Military Coup? – MNANGAGWA TOP AIDE REVEALS SHE MADE BEDROOM STATEMENTS TO ANOTHER MAN IN FRONT OF HER HUSBAND

Bedroom statements to another man.

6 days into her entrapment inside their Blue Roof residence in November last year, former First Lady Grace Mugabe uttered shocking statements of a bedroom nature to another man in front of her own husband, Robert. That statement and many others have led to Zimbabweans publishing the latest astonishing allegations that Mrs Mugabe was raped during her time while after the Zimbabwean government was taken over by the military. CONTINUE READING…

Several people on Monday ran the rumour which makes suggestions that Mrs Mugabe was sexually molested during that time. The development comes as President Emmerson Mnangagwa was criticised for his use during the just ended African Union summit of the word “safe” to describe his former boss, Robert Mugabe’s latest condition more than 2 months after the coup that ousted the latter.

There was no agenda and no need for him to state such and yet Mnangagwa who is a trained lawyer, chose to state so, while reading from his speech.

Mr Tichatonga Mwanawevhu wrote on his Facebook portal saying, “MUGABE FAMILY STILL UNDER HOUSE ARREST! ALL THE NONSENSE SENSE HE IS SAFE BLAH BLAH CLEARLY SHOWS THE COUP IS UNFINISHED!

“Why can’t he speak for himself that he is safe and enjoying his retirement! Why can’t he be interviewed!?

“Why is Mnangagwa always ASSURING HE IS SAFE!, SAFE FROM WHAT!! I HEAR GRACE PAID A LITERAL PRICE FOR SAYING CERTAIN PEOPLE WERE NOT MAN ENOUGH! If the Mugabes are safe let them speak for themselves!, soon the BLOODY COUP will be an area of contestation if the truth is being suppressed.“

Another contributor to the subject, Black Technocrat, wrote saying, “here is a question that has to be addressed, based on part of the above-cited statement: Was Grace Mugabe sexually assaulted?

“If true, who were the assailants? “Is extrajudicial action now part of this regime? “We need simple clarity here.”

If the allegations are true, was it justifiable to punish and humiliate her? Since the 90s, Grace Mugabe’s character reveals that she was a weakling, and was not at all interested in politics. It was only in 2014 when the Emmerson Mnangagwa faction used her to topple his arch enemy, Joice Mujuru. Being so close to the most powerful man in the country and beyond, she was bound to be the sole victim of all conspirators.

Was Grace Mugabe power hungry? In her earliest recorded public statements in 2014 she reveals knew her weaknesses (and in December 2015, she clearly stated on video that she had no intentions to become President Of Zimbabwe.

Events that followed later show that she was pushed, first by Mnangagwa, and then after he had gotten Mujuru out of the way, he went after Grace. But by this time, she was now being pushed by her nephew, Patrick Zhuwao & former Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo who was a force to recon on the social media front. But Mnangagwa confesses in a 2015 video that he himself was both the architect and the beneficiary of it all.

As late as July 2017, Grace Mugabe herself even came out on LIVE video to demand that her husband must within 24 hours announce his chosen successor. She demonstrated that she did not mind whoever that was going to be, all she wanted was for there to be clarity because lack of it was clearly building a military coup and she ordered her husband Robert to appoint his successor “today”.

Two weeks ago Presidential Spokesman George Charamba spoke on radio saying that towards the end of the coup, Grace Mugabe from nowhere spoke to him in front of her own husband, Robert uttering statements of a bedroom nature.

“Charamba do you know that you appeared in my dreams?”

“What …was I doing in your dreams?”

“…it was on my birthday and you were serving me very green fruit,”

By Staff Reporter| While inside her Blue Roof residence and while sitting aside her husband, former First Lady Grace Mugabe from nowhere suddenly announced that she saw not her own husband, Robert, but Presidential Spokesman George Charamba alone with her and he “gave me very green fruit.”

This was claimed in a narration by Charamba on Thursday night on the ZIFM stereo program hosted by Farai Mwakutuya.

He said all this took place in the days “when we were doing the shuttling between the then KG6 which is now Josiah Magama Tongogara barracks and Blue Roof.”

“She saw me and her first reaction was one of clear hostility. Zvikanzi vana Charamba ivava ‘havatombondidi, havatombondidi’, then I said ah, anyway; we shall have enough time to talk about that, but for now, I am worried about the situation which is rearing to spin out of control.

“Then on the second encounter… she then said errm Charamba do you know that you appeared in my dreams? And I said, oh, what really was I doing in your dreams?; and you always sit up; her husband is next, and she is talking about me appearing in her dreams! And what was I doing in her dreams? And then she says well, it was on my birthday and you were serving me very green fruit,

“then I said, ah well I am happy that I did something useful in your dreams which I couldn’t do in real life.

“Then we had done all our contacts and when we were done all that interaction, she from her own pantry brought four packs of rice, one for Baba Mukonori, and I remember the President said, ‘but why are you giving a priest rice which is uncooked? He doesn’t have a wife’, and we all burst out laughing.”

Then the second was given to comrade Nhepera and the third one, she came to me and she said Comrade Charamba, go and cook for the children I know you are a single parent. That’s as bad as our relations are, just now,” concluded Charamba.