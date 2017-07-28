Auditor General Chiri Actually Rejected Job Contract Extension Offer Using WhatsApp

Staff Reporter | Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa has stated that outgoing Auditor General Mildren Chiri was not fired but actually declined an offer to extend the contract.

Chinamasa said this in Parliament on Wednesday as legislators from both sides rejected his attempt to fast track appointment of Mike Ndudzo, her replacement.

Chinamasa said he made several futile attempts to persuade Chiri to extend her service to government.

The Minister also claimed that in February this year they had a two hour meeting in which Chiri had agreed to extend the contract but later texted him to decline the job offer.

Chinamasa struggled to convince Parliament that Chiri had not been fired.

“What needs to be clarified is whether or not the Auditor-General has been removed or has left office under certain circumstances, because to jump to the conclusion that she has removed or fired, then try to apply Section 313 of the Constitution before we clearly understand from the Executive whether the Auditor-General has indeed been removed or resigned on her own..,” quizzed Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Medenda.

“If indeed she has been removed then, Section 313 of the Constitution shall apply, but if she has not been removed and other circumstances have taken place, then there is no issue.”

Chinamasa then battled with interjections from Parliamentarians who believed that the no nonsense Auditor was shown the door for exposing massive abuse of public funds and state resources.

The Minister was pressed to the edge to explain himself as tempers flared.

“Mr. Speaker, I consider the statements that you mentioned to have been very defamatory. I think you are within your right to have asked me to say something on this matter,” he emotionally said.

“I think Hon. Members should not be prone to making statements that have no basis in fact or in law.”

Chinamasa accused Parliament for debating on the issue based on the media publications than seeking clarity from him.

“The point Mr. Speaker is, the Financial Gazette report is wrong, there is no basis for that report. I have not even bothered to read it, because it is so wrong. They say the Auditor-General was fired – it is wrong because she was not fired. The report in The Herald is equally wrong, they were here when I said I was going to move a motion today, so there is no way an Auditor-General could have been appointed yesterday for the newspaper to say, he is now the Auditor-General,” he said amid inaudible interjections from the whole House.

“Allow me Mr. Speaker to put the record straight. Mrs. Chiri has been in the Auditor-General’s Department since joining in 1983. She was appointed to her current position in 2004. The 12 years of her term of office expired in February last year, and when it expired, I sought legal advice in the light of the new Constitution, whether or not she was eligible for another appointment. I was advised by my legal practitioners/lawyers that she was eligible.”

“I sought her opinion to …give her another term. She said, no. I went back to His Excellency the President and said that I would need time to look for a replacement and she was asked to extend and continue. She has continued since February last year in that position,” explained the Minister.

“In February, I again had a two hour meeting with her asking her to reconsider. At the end of that meeting, Mr. Speaker Sir, she said she would agree to have another six year term only to text me. Fortunately for me, I still have that text message and she said, ‘Sorry, …I do not want to continue.”

The Minister further explained that contrary to media reports he had not yet even appointed Mike Ndudzo as the new Auditor General but was only consulting Parliament for approval.

“Equally, I did not also take kindly that The Herald would say a new Auditor-General has been appointed when in fact that was also not correct.”

The Minister unsuccessfully tried to argue his motion through The House with members telling him to follow procedure and take the issue to the relevant parliamentary committee first which will push for interviews before recommending a name to the parliament.

Minister Chinamasa disgracefully withdrew his motion from the House after the parliamentarians from both sides of the house dismissed Ndudzo as even not qualified to replace Chiri as he has led several companies in the country that nearly closed down in his hands.

The Minister asked parliament to give him time to reconsider the motion.