AUSTRALIA: Zimbabwean “Conman” Defrauds Top Hospital $148,000

A ZIMBABWEAN man has been convicted of defrauding the Royal Darwin Hospital of almost $150,000.

Mr John Zvimba, 44, has pleaded guilty to the crime. He was taken away to Holtze Prison on remand after making his guilty plea.

The offence was committed between September 2016 and March 2017.

The court heard that Zimba is the son of a former Harare police commissioner, and faces deportation after serving his term.

The offence was committed during the time when he held a senior job at the hospital. He allegedly awarded an electric maintenance contract to an alleged co-offender, which was paid for but never done, the NT News reports.

The fake job cost the taxpayer $148,031, the report says.

Justice Judith Kelly said: “It seems to me that he tried to wriggle out of it right up until the point when he had been charged and realised the game was up.”

Justice Kelly said Zvimba had taken responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty, but that there was no evidence of his remorse.

Barrister John Adams, defending, said Zvimba was ashamed of what he had done.

“He can’t explain it,” Mr Adams said. “All I can offer to your honour is he is well educated.

“He can’t explain it, I can’t explain it.”

Justice Kelly will sentence Zvimba on February 2, the report says.