AUSTRALIA: Zimbabwean John Zvimba Who Stole $150,000 From Hospital

Below is a judge’s summary on Zimbabwean man, John Zvimba who pleaded guilty to defrauding a hospital in Darwin. This first story was published on ZimEye last month:

John Zvimba, you have pleaded guilty to obtaining a benefit for

yourself or another person, the maximum penalty for which is imprisonment for

14 years given the amount involved.

I am going to talk about what happened and I am only going to summarise it. I

am not going to read out the very lengthy Crown facts.

What happened is this; you and your co-offender, Walter Wilton, unlawfully

obtained $148,031.63 from the Northern Territory Government by deception.

This is what you did; you and Walter Wilton are both qualified electricians

registered with the Electrical Workers and Contractors Licensing Board in the

Northern Territory. From 2 March 2015 to 24 April 2017 you were employed as a

technical services officer with the engineering department at the Royal Darwin

Hospital.

The engineering department is responsible for overseeing electrical, mechanical,

civil and hydraulic repairs and maintenance work at the Royal Darwin Hospital. They

do this by way of a tender process. Three year contracts for the works in those

areas are awarded through a formal government procurement process by way of

tender.

The successful tenderers are authorised to perform works at the Royal Darwin

Hospital and verbal approval needs to be obtained for the use of any other

contractors. That approval needs to be obtained from the engineering services

manager who was a Mr Neil Bond at the time.

Your role included general supervision of the electrical trades, raising work

orders in the building management system and inspecting and reviewing contractor

invoices and supporting documentation submitted to the Northern Territory

governments accounts payable Electronic Invoice Management System which is

referred to as EIMS. This is the way that the system for awarding contracts and

paying contractors for work performed is intended to operate.

Firstly, before becoming an approved contractor, each tenderer must undergo a

process of induction and introduction to the Royal Darwin Hospital site to qualify

them to enter and perform works on the site. This process is documented and

recorded in the Building Management System. Then each approved contractor is

added into the Building Management System as a vendor and assigned a vendor

code in that computerised system.

When electrical work needed to be done at Royal Darwin Hospital you or another

authorised person would raise a work order and send it to an approved contractor.

The approved contractor would do the work and submit an invoice to the Northern

Territory Government accounts payable section for payment accompanied by the

prescribed and necessary supporting documentation.

On receipt of the invoice and attached documentation, Northern Territory

Government accounts payable personnel would upload the invoices and supporting

documentation into the EIMS system against the contractor’s vendor code and send

the invoices to you electronically for checking.

You were supposed to check and code each invoice in EIMS and assign it a

departmental cost code. You would then send the checked invoices in bulk to the

engineering services manager for final payment approval. The manager would

approve the payment of the invoices and the invoices would then be paid by the

transfer of money from the Northern Territory Government account into the bank

account of the approved contractor recorded in the EIMS system. That is how it was

supposed to work.

Sometime in early September 2016, you and Walter Wilton formed the common

intention to defraud the Northern Territory Government by creating fictitious work

orders in the building management system and submitting corresponding invoices for

payment to the Northern Territory Government accounts payable for payment.

To put this intention into effect you and Walter Wilton formed business

partnerships, SES Electrical NT and Shona Electrical Services, and you opened a

jointly operated business bank account in the name of Shona Electrical Services to

receive payments.

Then you created a series of false entries into the building management system.

You did this by a series of steps which I will outline. On October 20 2016, without

authorisation from the engineering services manager or anybody else, you entered

SES Electrical NT and Shona Electrical Services as approved contractors in the

building management system and you assigned each of them a vendor code. You

recorded Walter Wilton as the contractor contact person for each one.

On the same date, you generated induction and introduction to site

documentation for Walter Wilton and Shona Electrical Services implying falsely that

Walter Wilton had undertaken the required training in order to enter and perform

works on the site at Royal Darwin Hospital.

On 9 November 2016 someone entered Shona Electrical Services into the EIMS

system, the payment system, under the business name SES NT Electrical and

assigned it a vendor code.

Between 20 October 2016 and 23 December 2016, without any authorisation or

knowledge of the engineering services manager or anyone else, you raised 28 work

orders in the building management system for various fictitious electrical works at

Royal Darwin Hospital. You assigned the work in the building management system

to your business partner Walter Wilton at SES NT Electrical.

Then you and Walter Wilton together created corresponding invoices and you

completed and signed supporting documentation for each work order. The

supporting documentation included purported cost breakdowns into parts, materials

and labour, completed and signed Royal Darwin Hospital engineering services

excavation and DIG permits and risk assessments, low voltage access and isolation

permits for the Royal Darwin Hospital campus, Safe Work Method Statements and

mandatory NT WorkSafe electrical safety certificates of compliance. All of these

were false and you and Walter Wilton signed each document.

Between 8 November 2016 and 28 December 2016 the two of you submitted the

28 invoices to the Northern Territory Government accounts payable via email for

payment. The total invoiced for works allegedly carried out by SES Electrical NT

was $97,263.33.

When they received the invoices and supporting documentation, NT Government

accounts payable personnel uploaded it in the EIMS system against the vendor

number for SES Electrical NT. They then forwarded the invoices to you in your

capacity as a technical services officer with the engineering department at the

hospital.

In that capacity, you purported to check and then you did code each invoice in

EIMS and assigned a departmental cost code to each one. Then you forwarded the

invoices, along with a large bundle of other invoices for other contractors, to the

engineering services manager, Mr Bond, for final payment approval.

Mr Bond, acting in good faith that you had conducted due diligence in checking

the invoices, approved the payment of all of those invoices including the 28 false

invoices from SES Electrical.

Between 22 November and 4 January 2017 the 28 invoices were paid by

Northern Territory Government accounts payable to the bank account in the name of

Shona Electrical Services recorded in the EIMS, that is your and Mr Wilton’s joint

account, by means of five payments amounting in total to $97,263.33.

You then carried out a similar exercise in the period between 10 January 2017

and 1 March 2017. During that period, without any authorisation or knowledge of the

engineering services manager, you raised another eight work orders in the building

management system to Walter Wilton at SES Electrical NT. Again, you and Walter

Wilton created corresponding invoices and completed and signed false supporting

documentation for each work order.

Between 10 January 2017 and 1 March 2017 Walter Wilton submitted the eight

invoices to the Northern Territory Government accounts payable totalling $50,768.30

for payment and the same procedure was followed. The information was uploaded

to EIMS, forwarded to you, you checked and coded each invoice in EIMS, sent them

to the building manager for approval, he trusted that you had done the work correctly

and approved all of the invoices including the five false ones submitted by Walter

Wilton.

By that means you received $50,768.30 by means of five payments from EIMS

into Shona Investments Pty Ltd account.

In early April 2017, Neil Bond, the engineering services manager at Royal

Darwin Hospital, discovered your deceptive activities and the matter was referred to

the Northern Territory Police for investigation. A full audit was performed which

revealed that none of the work claimed on the first lot of 28 invoices or the second lot

of eight invoices had been performed by Walter Wilton or any other person working

for Shona Electrical Services or SES Electrical.

In short, the work orders, invoices and supporting documentation were all

fraudulent.

You and Walter Wilton generated and submitted a total of 36 false invoices along

with numerous other work orders and other supporting documentation in order to

deceive the Northern Territory Government and obtain a monetary benefit. The two

of you unlawfully obtained a total of $148,031.63 from the Northern Territory

Government as a result of your deceptive conduct.

Mr Zvimba, I am going to talk about you now. You have no prior convictions and

I accept that you were previously a person of good character. Your counsel gave me

some information about your background. You were born in Harare in Zimbabwe.

Your father was the Commissioner of Police in Harare for many years and died in

office of a heart attack unfortunately in 2002. Your mother performed home duties.

You lived with your family growing up including one brother and one sister. You

attended a Catholic school, Serima High School, and graduated in 1997. You then

attended Mutare College, that is a university in Harare, and graduated as an

electrical engineer in 2002.

After you graduated you were employed as an intern by an American company

as a high voltage electrician in a mining operation. You were employed there for two

years and then you worked for Goodyear in South Africa as an electrician for seven

years.

You are fluent in English, as well as Shona, Xhosa and Ndebele which are

indigenous languages of Zimbabwe and South Africa. You also speak Afrikaans and

two other South African languages. You are clearly a well-educated and

accomplished man. You were married in 2012 in South Africa and you have two

daughters.

In 2013 you came to Australia with your wife. You were employed in New South

Wales for a year and then came to the Northern Territory. You worked as a private

contractor in the Northern Territory for 12 months and then you obtained

employment with the Department of Health where you committed this offence

working at the Darwin hospital. I am told that you and your wife separated in 2016.

I have had the benefit of reading two personal references from members of the

Zimbabwean community in Darwin. They say that this offending is out of character

for you and they describe you as a kind and generous person and a caring father.

I have also read a letter you wrote to your employer apologising for your actions

and offering to pay restitution. However, I note that the letter contains no concrete

proposal for repayment nor have you given any real details about what you did with

the substantial amount of money you obtained other than to say that you used it for

the upkeep of yourself and your daughter and sent some money back to Zimbabwe.

I understand from one of the references that you own a house, although you

have a mortgage. I have not been told that you have put the house on the market in

order to repay what you stole.

There are a number of things I need to think about in sentencing you. This is a

serious offence reflected in the maximum penalty prescribed by the legislature of

14 years imprisonment.

You stole a substantial amount of money, none of which has been recovered.

Theft by an employee entrusted as you were with ensuring the integrity of your

employer’s contracting and payment system involves a very significant breach of

trust.

An important consideration in matters involving a significant breach of trust by an

employee is general deterrence and I do place a large emphasis on that in

sentencing you.

Also, this is not a case where you suddenly and opportunistically succumbed to

temptation. You obtained that money in a deliberate and calculated course of

deception over an extended period creating an elaborate trail of false documents and

false entries using the access you had to the Northern Territory Government’s

computerised records system and your knowledge of that system to misappropriate

large sums of money.

You have offered no real explanation for your conduct. You were not in dire

financial need. There seems to be no other explanation than simple greed. I do take

into account that you have no prior criminal history. You have apparently been a

hardworking contributing member of the community in Zimbabwe, South Africa and

Australia.

You have pleaded guilty and you are entitled to some reduction in your sentence

because of that. You also wrote a letter to the court in which you purport to express

what you describe as sincere remorse and state that you accept full responsibility for

what you have done.

I have some doubts about that. The letter is mostly concerned with the effect of

your offending on you, your loss of reputation, of your promising future career and

the respect of your children. I accept that you feel shame for what you have done or

at least having been found out.

There is also the fact that you initially lied to police in order to escape detection,

however on the other hand, since you were charged you have cooperated with the

authorities, you have given a statement to police outlining the details of what you did

and a statement that will assist in the prosecution of your co-offender, in particular in

relation to conversations and conduct after the arrest.

The prosecutor concedes that this entitles you to an additional reduction in your

sentence and I intend your reducing your sentence by around 30 per cent for a

combination of all of those matters.

I have looked at the comparative sentences referred to me by counsel. I think

the most comparable of those were the two cases of Michelle Gregurke and Gail

Barry. Like you, both of those people stole – misappropriated substantial amounts of

money in gross breach of trust over an extended period of time and the money was

not recovered.

However, both of those women came from deprived backgrounds with histories

of physical and sexual abuse as children which, no doubt, warped their moral

development and contributed somewhat to their developing gambling problems.

They did not have the advantages that you had in growing up of a supportive family,

sound moral guidance and a good education.

In Ms Gregurke’s case the majority of the Court of Criminal Appeal held that an

appropriate starting point was a sentence of 6 years imprisonment reduced to 4 ½

years for her guilty plea.

In some ways, her offending was more serious than yours. She misappropriated

money from a vulnerable old woman and left her penniless and she was entrusted to

care for that woman.

In other respects your offending is somewhat worse. You stole more money

than she did, your offending was more elaborate and involved a co-offender.

The other offender, Mrs Barry, was sentenced to a term of imprisonment for 5

years and 3 months reduced from 5 ½. In my view, your offending was more serious

than hers because it was more elaborate and involved a co-offender.

In my view, in your case an appropriate starting point would be a sentence of

imprisonment for 6 years.

I am going to sentence you now, Mr Zvimba. Allowing a reduction of about

30 per cent for your plea of guilty and cooperation with the authorities, you will be

convicted and sentenced to a term of imprisonment for 4 years and 3 months.

You have been found suitable for supervision in the community, however I am

told that you are likely to be deported when you are released from prison and

although I am not to take that into account as extra-curial punishment, I do not

consider that it would be appropriate to order you to undergo supervision in the

interests of facilitating your rehabilitation if that court order is likely to be futile

because you will be unable to undergo that supervision, so I am going to fix a nonparole

period.