Auxilia Mnangagwa Snubbed

Hurungwe’s suspected two G40 heavyweights, Sarah Mahoka (Hurungwe East MP) and former Higher Education deputy minister Godfrey Gandawa (Magunje MP), were conspicuous by their absence at a function officiated by First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa in Karoi on Friday, amid reports that they had snubbed her.

Thousands of Zanu PF officials and activists thronged Hurungwe Children’s Home, where the First Lady handed over food hampers to seven children’s homes in Mashonaland West province.

Other top ruling party officials, who attended the event include Provincial Affairs minister Webster Shamu, Reuben Marumahoko (Hurungwe North MP), Keith Guzah (Hurungwe West) and Godfrey Beremauro (Hurungwe Central), Makonde MP, Kindness Paradza and Chegutu West MP, Dexter Nduna.

Mahoka courted controversy early last year, when she publicly challenged then Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa to declare his interest in succeeding then President Robert Mugabe.

She, however, made a political U-turn a few weeks ago, when she declared her willingness to work under Mnangagwa, following Mugabe’s ouster in November last year.

Contacted for comment yesterday, Mahoka denied speculation that she had snubbed the First Lady, saying the event was held when she was in Sanyati attending a funeral.

‘I was not around. I was in Sanyati attending my niece’s funeral. How could I have snubbed my daughter-in-law?,” she said. Newsday