Auxillia Mnangagwa Buys Tomatoes And Mangoes From A Vendor

By Paul Nyathi| As more and more media attention is being placed at First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, the national broadcaster the ZBC has captured the first lady buy tomatoes and mangoes from a street vendor as part of its news headlines for the day.

Mrs Mnangagwa was visiting Ponesai Children’s Home in Shamva where as part of her publicity stunts she stopped her motorcade to buy tomatoes and mangoes from a street vendor.

The national broadcaster has made the issue a main news feature in its website and news for the day which has attracted huge criticism and a public outcry.

The ZBC News online Facebook page has attracted a barrage of mixed reactions to the post with many accusing the news team of over heralding the first lady.