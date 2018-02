“First Lady Mnangagwa, who is reading for a doctorate degree with the MSU, urged journalists to further their studies and be elevated at their workplaces.” Zimbabwe is blessed indeed 🤓🤔 @maDube_ @revesaymutede @FungaiChiposi @CitizensZW @263Chat @vmushaba1 @dewamavhinga pic.twitter.com/gBDHQxpzpP

— Dr. Victor Chimhutu (@DrVChimhutu) February 6, 2018