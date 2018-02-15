Auxillia Mnangagwa Threatens To Fire Nurses Over Looting Of Foodstuffs Meant For Patients

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo| The First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa has warned staff members at Masvingo Provincial Hospital against rampant looting of foodstuffs meant for patients.

Addressing government officials and staff members at Masvingo Provincial Hospital yesterday, Mrs Mnangagwa warned that such offenders would be dismissed from work without notice.

The First Lady described the nurses at the hospital as heartless and insensitive to the sad plight of patients.

“You have to consider the plight of the patients. I have been informed that there is rampant looting of foodstuffs meant for patients.

As nurses, you are expected to behave in a professional manner.

How come you stoop so low? You must be ashamed of what you are doing.

The government will not accommodate criminal elements,” said Mrs Mnangagwa.