Auxillia Mnangagwa Woos Gwanda Community

Paul Nyati | First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa continues to make her own popularity by getting into ordinary citizens and being part of the people.

On Friday she won the hearts of the people of Gwanda rural people when she took to the dance floor to dance to the popular tune in the area “Ngamnak’ uSaMamoe.”

The First Lady joined a dance group of orphans from a local orphanage to show dancing skills that thrilled hundreds of peiple who attended her visit to the orphanage. She received a huge applause from the crowd who immediately drew comparison between her and the former First Lady Grace Mugabe.