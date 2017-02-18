Baba Appeals For Corporate Support

BULAWAYO Amateur Boxing Association (Baba) is making frantic efforts to send a team that will compete at a national competition to be held at Nyanyadzi, Manicaland Province next week.

The national competition set for February 25 will be used to select boxers who will represent the country at a regional tournament to be held this April in Angola.

Cynthia Zenda, Baba secretary-general is hopeful that they will be able to get corporate support to send pugilists to Manicaland.

“The national finals are an opportunity for local boxers to get selected into the national teams. As Baba we’re working hard to get transport and we are also appealing to the corporate world as well as well-wishers to assist us with travelling expenses. There are a number of talented boxers from Bulawayo who we are confident have what it takes to be part of the national teams,” said Zenda.

She encouraged clubs to also look for funds to send their boxers in the event that Baba fails to get transport sponsorship.

Clubs affiliated to Baba are HQ One Brigade, Nketa, Nkulumane, Tshaka, Bulawayo West, Percy, Sikhulile, Inyanda and Lobengula.

Meanwhile, Zenda said Baba will have a planning meeting today where they will brief clubs about the tournaments that the association will hold this year. – State Media