“Baby Thug” Late Hero Charumbira Is Actually Mnangagwa’s Relation |OPINION

Ndaba Nhuku | “Baby thug hero” Magura Charumbira related to Mnangagwa hence declared a hero!

Now we know why Charumbira was prepared to die for President Emmerson Mnangagwa and why he was declared a hero.

“Charumbira the grandfather to Fortune and Mapanzure the grandfather to Emerson are brothers and are of the Chibi clan in Masvingo. It means that this Charumbira guy has been declared a hero along family lines.

Paul Mangwana being a Shumba Murambwi from Chibi is also a close relative. Frank Onismo Ziyambi and Nevanji Munyaradzi Chiondegwa are closely related to ED and its a family affair”