Bafana Bafana Legend Snatches Dembare Top Marksman

Terrence Mawawa| Former Bafana Bafana defender Eric Tinkler’s Supersport United have all secured Dynamos gunslinger, Christian Joel Epoupa Ntouba’ s signature, it has emerged.

Dembare supporters were hoping that Ntouba would remain at the popular Harare Giants.

According to South African media reports, Ntouba arrived in that country on Wednesday to discuss contractual agreements with the Pretoria based ABSA Premiership Giants.

Supersport head coach, Tinkler was impressed with Ntouba’ s skills, according to a leading South African Soccer Magazine.

“Supersport United are desperate to secure a striker after the departure of Jeremy Brockie who joined city rivals, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Ntouba is the answer to our dearth of the cutting edge upfront, ” said a club source.